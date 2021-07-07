John Noble roasts Anayo Iwuala for US stay Comment and form against Mexico

What happens when you have teammates in the national team interview each other? Roasting!

Mexico thumping Nigeria 4 nil was an “ooh shoot” moment but when goalkeeper John Noble and the whizz, Anayo Iwuala played reporters after the game and they raised the bar, hilariously.

While Noble was injured and sat out the July 4 game, Anayo was named captain of the Super Eagles on the night, but, had a relatively quite night – something his club teammate didn’t let slide.

Noble took a dig at the attacker in the Q&A and “Iwu” owned his L on that occasion:

N: Your first time in the US how did you feel, like the environment from Nigeria and everything, how was the feeling like?

I: You know, everybody have a dream of coming to the US.

N: Wow, that’s good. Hope you’re not going to stay?

I: If I’m giving the opportunity, I’ll stay.

N: (Laughs) this guy wants to stay in the US forever, that’s cool bro.

N: Okay, the game against Mexico was a big one and I was playing from the bench. I saw you trying to make some dribbles, trying to give us what we were all waiting for, but on two occasions it didn’t come through. You were standing and falling repeatedly. What actually happened, bro?

I: I don’t know really, may be it was my boots were doing some how or was it the crowd. It’s cool though, but I still made one or two moves on the other side. But, I still made one or two moves on the other side.

N: Yeah, you did. You did a very good move. I was even shocked. There was one time you took them on. You did some crosses but there was nobody to put it in the back of the net.

The duo will return to Enyimba for Sunday’s NPFL fixture against league leaders Akwa United in Uyo.