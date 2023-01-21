John Ebuka Subpar in Cleopatra’s home defeat

Photo | Facebook (Cleopatra FC)

Ceramica Cleopatra’s poor league form persists following Friday’s 2-0 home defeat by Smouha.

A goal in each half from Mohamed Emara (38′) and Benjamin Boateng (90′) condemned Cleopatra to just one win in their last five games.

On the day, Nigerian forward John Ebuka in his 14th appearance this season started the game, but was replaced in the 77th minute.

Ebuka has scored only three times in the league and registered one assist. His last goal came in the home defeat to Future FC, the game ended 3-2.

The latest defeat leaves the Cleopatra in the bottom half of the table after 14 rounds of games.

In their next league fixture, the Giza based club will battle El Gaish, who are two places behind Cleopatra on the table.

 

 

Okpotu benched, Al Masry held at home

Meanwhile, in another Egypt PL game, Al Masry and Ghazi El Mahallah settled for a share of the spoils in their encounter at the Ismailia Stadium.

After a slightly balanced first half which also produced no goals, Al Masry broke the deadlock in the 49th minute through Mohamed Grendo.

However, the visitors responded with 12 minutes of regular time left to play. Ahmed El Sheikh converted from 12 yards to earn his side a point and move them into seventh place, four points outside of a top four spot.

Anthony Okpotu was an unused substitute on Al Masry’s bench, but his compatriot Emeka Eze played 90 minutes.

Similarly, Gabriel Orok played the entire duration of game for Ghazi El Mahallah, the 21 year-old forward was deployed as a right-wing forward.

Orok has featured in all Ghazi El Mahallah’s 14 league games this season, contributing 2 goals and 2 assists.

