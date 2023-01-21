John Ebuka Subpar in Cleopatra’s home defeat

Ceramica Cleopatra’s poor league form persists following Friday’s 2-0 home defeat by Smouha.
A goal in each half from Mohamed Emara (38′) and Benjamin Boateng (90′) condemned Cleopatra to just one win in their last five games.
On the day, Nigerian forward John Ebuka in his 14th appearance this season started the game, but was replaced in the 77th minute.
Ebuka has scored only three times in the league and registered one assist. His last goal came in the home defeat to Future FC, the game ended 3-2.
The latest defeat leaves the Cleopatra in the bottom half of the table after 14 rounds of games.
In their next league fixture, the Giza based club will battle El Gaish, who are two places behind Cleopatra on the table.