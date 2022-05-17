John Ebuka blistering scoring form saves Enppi

John Ebuka’s brace helped Enppi snatch a point on the road against El Mokawloon in their Egypt Premier League match up at the weekend.
Ebuka netted his 8th and 9th goals of the season to move him up to third in the Top scorer’s standings and also as Enppi’s most lethal scorer this season.
In the game at the weekend it was 1v1 between the Nigerian and El Mokawloon’s Egyptian Midfielder Mahmoud Abdel Aziz.
On the day, it was the visitors who opened scoring in the Arab Contractors Stadium, Okoye scored in the 22nd minute from a Mostafa Shalaby assist.
But the hosts leveled in stoppage time, the 11th minute of first-half stoppage after they were denied by VAR in another first-half stoppage time goal.
It was controversial, but the equalizer came through Abdel Aziz’s penalty to restore parity before the break.
After the restart, Enppi made several changes, but it was El Mokawloon who would make a bigger impact. Abdel Aziz with his second on the day and his 55th minute goal turned the contest around.
However the lead only lasted seven minutes before the scoreline was level again. Ebuka got his second and ultimately helped his team earn a point.
Enppi moved up to 8th position on the standings as they stretched their unbeaten streak to six games in the league and seven in all competitions.