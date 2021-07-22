Joel Obi returns to Serie A, Joins Salernitana on a One-year deal

Newly-promoted Serie A club Salernitana have confirmed the signing of midfielder Joel Obi on a one-year contract with the option of an extension.

Obi moved to the Estadio Arechi on a free transfer following the expiry of his three-year contract at Chievo in June.

Last season, the Nigeria International scored five goals in 31 Serie B games for Chievo but his top-flight experience will be needed to boost Fabrizio Castori’s side.

The 30 year-old has played over 120 games in Serie A with eight goals to his name.

Salernitana will compete in Serie A for the first time since the 1998-99 season.