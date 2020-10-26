Joe Aribo scores as Rangers Extends Lead in Scottish Premier League

Joe Aribo started his first game since returning from injury and marked the occasion with a goal in the 2-0 home win over Livingston on Sunday.

Aribo netted the game’s opener nine minutes into the encounter before Jermain Defoe’s goal seven minutes later.

Massive 3 points today! Happy to be back on the scoresheet 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/fCJ6ndoe21 — Joe Aribo (@J_Aribo19) October 25, 2020

The 24 year-old was injured in September with an ankle injury and missed 10 matches. He returned in October and got a cameo in the Old Firm Derby which The Gers won 2-0 at Celtic Park.

He has made five league appearances and scored two goals, one more to reach his last season’s tally of three goals.

Rangers are top of the Scottish Premier League, six points above arch rivals Celtics.