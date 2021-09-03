Joe Aribo Premier League move falls through on Deadline day

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr has clarified that Joe Aribo’s late arrival for international duty was due to an involvement in transfer talks.

Aribo was among a trio of late arrivals to the training camp alongside Racing Genk striker Paul Onuachu and Boavista defender Chidozie Awaziem.

Reports emerged in the summer that an unnamed Premier League club had indicated a strong interest in Aribo but the move did not materialize.

The Midfielder is contention to feature in just one of Nigeria’s two World Cup qualifying matches.

He along with all the UK based players are expected to return to their respective clubs after the game against Liberia on Friday.