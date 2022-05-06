Joe Aribo injury nearly Mars big Europa League night for Rangers

Rangers have reached the final of a major European competition for the first time in 14 years and they did so in grand style.
In an explosive performance in the second leg semi final of the UEFA Europa League, The Gers defeated an impressive German side in RB Leipzig 3-1 at the Ibrox Stadium – 3-2 on aggregate – to clinch the ticket.
Giovanni Bronckhorst’s men knew they needed a big response at home if they were to stand a chance of edging their Opponents after losing 1-0 in the first leg.
The Manager himself called on all his trusted, fit and available legs, fixing Calvin Bassey in CB while Joe Aribo was pushed further up in the absence of Forward Alfredo Morelos.
Although he started on the bench, Leon Balogun was also handed game time when in the crucial moments of the game the Rangers Boss needed to defend his lead.
The Scottish champions kept their heads low and approached the game in business-like manner; a strategy which helped them dominate.
Rangers opened scoring in the 18th minute through their talismanic Captain, James Tavernier. The 30 year-old defender connected Ryan Kent’s cross perfectly to first tie the aggregate scoreline.
Moments later Glen Kamara got his name on the score sheet and the second for the hosts to give them the lead for the half and the tie.
RB Leipzig weren’t going to lay about and not have a say in the game and by the 70th minute they stunned the home crowd and who else but Christopher Nkunku to put it down.
The French midfielder who had 10 goals combined in the Champions League and Europa League beat goalkeeper Allan McGregor with a spectacular volley.
With the aggregate tied and the likely hood of an uncertain extra-time looming, the home team dug deep and their resilience paid dividend.
John Lundstram punished the opponents’ defence for their failure to proper clear their lines. He rifled home from inside the box to seal victory.
Unfortunately for Bronckhorst, his side lost Aribo – in the first half – to a head injury which left the Nigerian concussed, but should be okay as the Concussion protocol was quickly administered.
