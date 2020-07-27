Joe Aribo Continues Fine Goal scoring form as Rangers beat Coventry

Super Eagles player Joe Aribo continued his good form in the pre season for Glasgow Rangers as he netted in their 2 – 0 win over Coventry City at the weekend.

Aribo, who was also on target for the club in the last game against Motherwell last week, gave his side the lead five minutes into the second half.

The Midfielder picked the ball up and played a one-two with Alfredo Morelos before showing great composure inside the box to calmly place the ball in the bottom corner.

Connor Goldson doubled Rangers lead, heading in a great delivery from James Tavernier, seven minutes after the hour mark.

Aribo was later replaced in the 81st minutes of the game, meanwhile his compatriot Leon Balogun did not feature in the test game.

The 32-year-old recently joined Rangers after leaving Brighton.