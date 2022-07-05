Joe Aribo close to Sealing Premier League Move

Joe Aribo is on a verge of a move to the English Premier League with Southampton being his destination.

According to Sky Sports, Southampton are in “advanced talks” and “a deal is close to being agreed” for a deal worth £10 million that’s “including performance-related add-ons”.

There have been rumors of the Player wanting to leave Rangers in Scotland with his preferred destination being the EPL.

Aribo joined Rangers in 2019 on a free transfer after leaving Charlton, but the 25 year-old is ready to return to England and wants the Southampton deal to happen.

The Midfielder’s contract at Rangers runs out at the end of the new season.

Joe Aribo will leave the Scottish Premiership club with a decent individual record – 17 goals and 18 assists in 83 league apps – and club honors including the league title and the Scottish Cup.