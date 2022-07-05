Joe Aribo close to Sealing Premier League Move

Joe Aribo is on a verge of a move to the English Premier League with Southampton being his destination.
According to Sky Sports, Southampton are in “advanced talks” and “a deal is close to being agreed” for a deal worth £10 million that’s “including performance-related add-ons”.
There have been rumors of the Player wanting to leave Rangers in Scotland with his preferred destination being the EPL.
Aribo joined Rangers in 2019 on a free transfer after leaving Charlton, but the 25 year-old is ready to return to England and wants the Southampton deal to happen.
