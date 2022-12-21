Joe Aribo benched as Southampton New Boss gets first Winning

Joe Aribo was an unused substitute in Southampton’s fourth round FA Cup win against Lincoln.
Aribo was dropped to the bench by Southampton’s new Boss, Nathan Jones in the latter’s second competitive game since been appointed as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s replacement.
Jones, formerly with Championship side Luton Town, opted for a three-man midfielder of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, James Ward-Prowse and Mohamed Elyounoussi.
The manager opted for a front two of Che Adams and Adam Armstrong, the former proved the hero on the night as his brace helped the Saints avoid a shock defeat.
Lincoln drew first blood albeit fortuitously, after Southampton’s 20-year goalkeeper, Gavin Bazunu turned the ball into his own net from an attempt to punch it out to safety.
However, the sides will close the half level when Adams breach the League One side’s defence. Although it took a while, but Southampton eventually controlled the game in the second half and got a late goal.
Che Adams again, finding the back of the net for his second in the 74th minute to hand Jones his first win on his debut night.