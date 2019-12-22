Jigawa GS secures Crucial Point against holders Enyimba

Champions Enyimba FC were forced to a 1-1 draw by Jigawa Golden Stars in one of Match day 10 matches in the 2019/2020 NPFL season.

The newly promoted Jigawa stars welcomed the People’s Elephant to the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano for Saturday’s game and at the end both sides settled for a point.

Victor Mbaoma, who scored in the last Sunday’s game against Lobi Stars gave the visitors the lead inside the opening six minutes of the game.

However Mannir Ubale restored parity three minutes before the half-time break.

Both sides failed to find the winner and the second half witnessed no goal.

Enyimba has now failed to register a win in their last three league games