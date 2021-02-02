Jigawa Golden Stars forward Samuel Stone targets more goals

Jigawa Golden Stars forward Samuel Stone is delighted with his last minute winner against Heartland FC in NPFL match day encounter on Sunday.

Jigawa Golden Stars hosted the Naze Millionaires at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna, and later fell behind with eight minutes left on the clock.

Heartland opened scoring through Bright Onyedikachi in the 82nd minute, Jigawa Golden Stars however turned the game around with late two goals to pick all the three points.

Firstly, Saidu Abdullahi leveled for the hosts in the 85th minute, before Samuel Stone scored the winner in the 89th minute.

The goal increased Stone’s tally for the season to four in six matches, the most by any Jigawa Golden Stars player.

“I feel so blessed to score the goal that made difference between our team and Heartland,” He told brila.net.

“It’s an amazing feeling to score the goal because we had little time left to change the result and we managed to do that.”

The youngster concluded that he hope to carry-on scoring important goals for the club.

“I’m so happy for the team as well and I hope to do more in subsequent matches,” He concluded.