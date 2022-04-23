Jesus nets Four as Manchester City blitz past Watford

Gabriel Jesus battles for possession with Emmanuel Dennis during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Watford at Etihad Stadium. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester City made light work of Watford in their Premier League match up on Saturday, Gabriel Jesus with four goals to stretch their lead at the top of the table.

Jesus scored his brace in 23 minutes but Hassane Kamara halved the deficit with an assist from Emmanuel Dennis.
Dennis himself could not find the back of the net as Watford teetered on the verge of their 23rd league defeat and facing a fourth consecutive defeat.
Before the interval, the Gabriel Jesus set up Rodri for Man City’s third and it was a spectacle.
After the restart it was all about the Brazilian, he completed his hat-trick with a 49th minute penalty before notching his fourth goal four minutes later.
The 25 year-old has been in the news over reports he could be on his way out of the Etihad in the summer and Arsenal are touted to be his next destination.
So far this season the Forward has scored seven goals and picked up eight assists.

 

 

 

Leicester City’s inconsistent form in the Premier League was once again highlighted as they struggled at home against visiting Aston Villa in a well below par performance for the Foxes.

Although they controlled possession, Leicester were outperformed in terms of amount of chances created – 11 to 5.
However neither side managed to break the deadlock as a share of the spoils leaves Brendan Rodgers’ side 10th on the table.
Meanwhile, the King Power Stadium faithfuls welcomed the return of Jamie Vardy with an ovation, the 35 year year-old came off the bench for Patson Daka.
Kelechi Iheanacho was a spectator on the Leicester City bench for the duration of the game while Ademola Lookman was replaced in the 80th minute.

