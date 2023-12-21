Players Abroad Jerome Akor Expresses Ambition to Play in England By Joseph Obisesan - December 21, 2023 0 59 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Akor Jerome Adams during the Ligue 1 match between Football Club de Lorient v Montpellier Herault Sport Club at Stade Yves Allainmat. (Photo by Daniel Derajinski/Icon Sport via Getty Images) Montpellier Nigerian forward, Jerome Akor Adams has expressed his desire to play in the Premier League in the future. The forward, who has been in form for Montpellier, scoring seven goals in 17 league appearances is reportedly attracting interests from clubs, including West Ham. Adams, 23, has garnered attention with his performances, and his potential move to the Premier League could be on the cards. The striker whose contract with Montpellier runs until 2027 is also said to be a target for Serie A giants AC Milan. “To tell the truth, I haven’t thought about it and I don’t know anything [about West Ham’s interest]. “We’re in the current season, my mind is on Montpellier but for all children the Premier League is a dream,” Adams told Milan News.