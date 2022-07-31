Jamilu Collins MOTM on Cardiff debut

Jamilu Collins got his first feel of English football on Saturday when he featured for Cardiff City in the Championship fixture against Norwich City.
Collins, who joined Cardiff as a free agent after almost six seasons with German side SC Paderborn, made his league debut for the Blue Birds on Saturday and it was a winning start.
The 27 year-old played the entire duration of the clash and he showed up earning the highest rating, as Cardiff picked three points courtesy Romaine Sawyer’s 49th minute goal.
On his debut, Collins was rated the best performer at the Cardiff City Stadium with 7 interceptions, 6 clearances, 3 blocks, 1 aerial duel and as many Tackles attempted.
He did complete 13 dribbles and also completed 51 passes, a joint team high – Norwich’s Andrew Omobamidele completed the most passes in the game (70).
JC MOTM 🏆💙#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/ZQ5NdVnxFA
— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) July 30, 2022
“It was a dream debut to have in front of these amazing fans. It’s no small thing to get a win in front of them, so it’s really beautiful to have won today,” Collins remarked in the post-match presser.
“We stuck to the tactics that we were told to follow, and went with it as the intensity changed. However it came, we dealt with it.”