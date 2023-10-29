AFCON 2019National Teams Jamilu Collins Explains Super Eagles Call Up Snub By Joseph Obisesan - October 29, 2023 0 117 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Cardiff City's Jamilu Collins in action against Norwich City during their Championship match. Photo | Getty Images Super Eagles defender, Jamilu Collins explained his decision to pull out of Nigeria’s friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique. Collins stated that his decision was primarily based on fitness concerns. Despite being named in the 23-man squad for the friendlies by head coach Jose Peseiro, he believed it was the right choice to ensure he was in the best possible condition. “Me not going to the national team was for my own self,” he said in a press conference. “I’ve been out for a long time and the gaffer told me not to because he wants me to rest due to the issues with my hamstring. I think the advice was the right one for me. “I just play and if the national team coach is impressed with the performance, he will stick with me.”