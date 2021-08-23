Jamilu Collins and SC Paderborn enjoy comfortable win against St. Pauli

Jamilu Collins is helping champion SC Paderborn’s German Bundesliga push with a convincing 3-1 win against St. Pauli.
Collins played the entire duration of the game and the hosts dominated against the 10-man St. Pauli Benteler Arena.
He did just enough completing 1 interception, 4 clearances, 1 block and won three aerial balls.
The 27 year-old was rated over 7 on multiple platforms for an all-round display.
Meanwhile in the game, early proceedings sprang some drama following the red card to St. Pauli’s Philipp Ziereis for a foul in the box. However the resultant penalty kick was missed, Dennis Srbeny failed to beat the goalkeeper.
Moments later, Guido Burgstaller fired the visitors ahead in the 28th minute. They wouldn’t go into the break with the lead however as an Adam Dzwigala own-goal (44′) levelled the scoreline.
Kai Proger (65′) and Sven Michel (90+2′) secured the maximum points for Steffen Baumgart’s side.
