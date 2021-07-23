James, Olanrewaju in action for Sivasspor in Europa Conference League Win

Leke James replaced Olanrewaju Kayode with ten minutes to go as Sivasspor edged FC Petrocub Hincesti in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying, Thursday.

Kayode started and got 80 minutes of action under his belt before he was pulled out for his compatriot.

James joined Sivasspor last week after calling time on his career with Saudi Arabian side Al Qadisiyah.

The visitors scored early through Caner Osmanpasa in the open 16 minutes of the encounter at the Stadionul Zimbru.

In about a week’s time Sivasspor will host the Moldovan side in the return leg at the Sivas Stadium.