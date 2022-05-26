Jabaar, Dimgba’s Stellenbosch League Position Under Threat

Ibraheem Jabaar and Stanley Dimgba will hold their collective breath until the end of the season to find out if they’ve clinched a Continental ticket with Stellenbosch.

Stellenbosch currently hold on to third position on the standings and also temporarily keep possession of the League’s CAF Confederation Cup ticket.

On the final match day for Stellies in this campaign, Jabaar started as and his compatriot Dimgba a bench player as Steve Barker’s side saw off a narrow win.

Jabaar himself didn’t get to play the entire 90minutes, the 19 year-old midfielder was handed Seventy-six minutes on his 23rd appearance.

It was his replacement who would eventually go on to score the crucial goal against Cape Town City and send the side into third place.

Like the veteran Forward, Dimgba, IJ will equally be eager to find out how the league table finally shapes up after Orlando Pirates and Royal AM, in particular, conclude their games in hand.

Ohizu makes Big debut PSL Statement

Chibuike Ohizu put the bow on his debut season in the PSL with a final day goal for Sekhukhune United.

Ohizu moved to Kempton Park from Jomo Cosmos in 2020 and helped the club reach the top flight last season.

In his debut season in the PSL, the Attacker made 22 appearances, his most in a single league campaign and he also scored 8 goals – another personal record.

His goal tally puts him prominently in the top 10 among the League’s top scorers and also the third non South African in that bracket.

In the final League game, on the road, against Marumo Gallants, the Nigerian sparked the game to life.

His goal in the 46th minute brought the game alive and the hosts responded with two quick goals inside seven minutes.

But, Sekhukhune would go on to have the final say and with five minutes of regulation time left, the visitors grabbed the equalizer.

Sekhukhune finished in the bottom half of the table, but for a debut season performance, it was a massive achievement to build on and they’d count on their Nigerian star to keep them moving – on the pitch or from a sale if the big sides come calling.