Izilien Drums Support For Super Falcons

In a thrilling encounter at Lang Park, Brisbane, Osinachi Ohale was named Player of the Match after her stellar performance in Nigeria's remarkable 3-2 victory against Australia in the FIFA Women's World Cup, on Thursday.

Staying focused and organized for the duration of the game against Australia is the surest way for the Super Falcons to get a result out of the game against FIFA Women's World Cup co-host, Australia on Thursday, according to FC Robo Queens coach, Emmanuel Osahon.