Izilien Drums Support For Super Falcons

Former Super Falcons coach, Godwin Izilien has expressed confidence in the current team’s potential to surpass their quarter-finals record at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Friday, Izilien praised the team’s performance and believes they have what it takes to achieve greater success.
According to the former Falcons coach, the players need to focus on improving their cohesion as a team to ensure a better outing in their upcoming games.
He commended the team’s current performance at the tournament, finding their progress encouraging.
“So far, the team has surpassed the expectations of many. The team can indeed surpass its previous record of reaching the quarter-finals.
”The girls need to ensure effective possession of the ball. This is lacking in the Falcons team now.
”It is advantageous to keep possession of the ball. Our girls also need to learn how to mark when dispossessed,” he said.
Godwin Izilien urged the Falcons to seize the ongoing Women’s World Cup opportunity and make history by leaving a lasting mark in the tournament.
He emphasized the importance of writing their names in the history books through remarkable performances.
“You can see that there is a need to improve our performance. We have the materials, the girls are strong and experienced, we can achieve it,” he said.
