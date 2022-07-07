Iyayi Atiemwen’s Champions League Night Ends after Eight Minutes

After just eight minutes on the pitch, Iyayi Atiemwen suffered a heartbreaking injury that ended his night in FC Sheriff’s UEFA Champions League first qualifying round match against Zrinjski.
Atiemwen was brought on in the 78th minute but was ruled out of the game in the 86th minute.
The Striker who recently joined in June as a free Agent following his time at Dinamo Zagreb was making his debut for the Moldovan side.
Sheriff did go on to secure a goalless result and will now hope to complete the task next week.
Meanwhile, FC Sheriff also had another Nigerian, Rasheed Akanbi in the game.