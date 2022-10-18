Iwobi talks about goal vs Man United, Special moment with Okocha and Super Eagles career

Alex Iwobi was on sung when Everton took on Manchester United at Goodison Park, a goal reminiscent of something even his Manager, Frank Lampard would do.
Iwobi received the ball on the right flank and sent a beautiful curler past the outstretched hands of David De Gea.
That goal was Iwobi’s third goal contribution in consecutive games for Everton and the midfielder claims that he usually scores those goals in training and has been encouraged to try them more in actual game situations.
The Nigerian Midfielder also revealed he dedicated the goal to his Uncle, Austin – Jay Jay – Okocha who was watching from the stands as his Nephew put in a complete performance for the Merseyside outfit.
“I score those in training, and I get asked why I don’t do it often during games, but I don’t know. It comes out when it does,” he told BT Sports.
“I was pointing to him (Okocha) when I scored like this one is dedicated to you. I hope he’ll take the celebration because I am never going to do those dances he did.”
Alex Iwobi also opened up on what it is like to represent Nigeria, claiming it’s an amazing experience and he cherishes the affection the Nigerian fans have.