Iwobi shines on 100th appearance for Everton

Alexander Iwobi was in action for Everton in their Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Iwobi, handed a starting role by under pressure manager Frank Lampard and the Nigerian international known as Mr. reliable delivered another impressive performance.
In what was his 100th appearance for the Toffees, Iwobi was deployed in defensive middle position and was a big force Everton in the middle of the park, winning balls and breaking the opposition’s attack.
Honoured To Have Made 100 Appearances For The Blues #UpTheToffees pic.twitter.com/StX1tOmLH7
— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) August 20, 2022