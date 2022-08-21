Iwobi shines on 100th appearance for Everton

By
Seyi Alao
-
0
64
Everton player Alexander Iwobi is challenged by Notts Forest striker Jesse Lingard during the Premier League on Saturday. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Alexander Iwobi was in action for Everton in their Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Iwobi, handed a starting role by under pressure manager Frank Lampard and the Nigerian international known as Mr. reliable delivered another impressive performance.
In what was his 100th appearance for the Toffees, Iwobi was deployed in defensive middle position and was a big force Everton in the middle of the park, winning balls and breaking the opposition’s attack.

 

 

Roared on by the crowd, Alex Iwobi almost marked the occasion with a goal with a stoppage-time shot, but his effort flew over the bar.
The clash however ended in a 1-1 draw as promoted Nottingham Forest, who themselves paraded Taiwo Awoniyi frustrated Everton at Goodison Park.
Nottingham Forest scored the game’s first goal when Brennan Johnson bundled the ball over the line in the 81st minute.
Demarai Gray scored the equalizer two minutes of normal time remaining, as the winger confidently slotted the ball underneath an onrushing Dean Henderson.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here