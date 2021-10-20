Iwobi returns from brief injury with familiar problems

Alex Iwobi’s injury layoff wasn’t a huge problem after all, as he returned in time for the restart of club action after missing October’s international break with Nigeria.
However, while he is back to fitness, the bigger concerns bother in his poor cutting edge in front of goal.
The young attacking midfielder has made 62 league appearances for Everton since his €27.4 million move from Arsenal three years ago, but he has managed only two goals in the PL in that time.
On Sunday he showed yet again why his huge potentials might just be potentials and nothing more.
The 25 year-old despite his abilities on the ball and creative runs managed four shots on the day in the 78minutes he played, but none was on target.
He was particularly guilty of a big miss inside the box, with the scoreline still goalless.
Everton would go on to lose 1-0 at Goodison Park to West Ham courtesy Angelo Ogbonna’s headed goal from a corner kick.
