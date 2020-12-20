Iwobi puts on Impressive Show in Everton win over Arsenal

By
Adebanjo
-
0
107
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 19: Seamus Coleman of Everton greets Alex Iwobi of Everton as Alex Iwobi is substituted off and Seamus Coleman is substituted on during the Premier League match between Everton and Arsenal at Goodison Park on December 19, 2020 in Liverpool, England. A limited number of fans (2000) are welcomed back to stadiums to watch elite football across England. This was following easing of restrictions on spectators in tiers one and two areas only. (Photo by Peter Powell -

Alex Iwobi did enough to help Everton on their way to a 2-1 victory over Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Iwobi, who joined Everton from Arsenal last season, is seeing more game time under Carlo Ancelotti albeit with Seamus Coleman recovering from an injury.

 

The 24 year-old tweeted: +3 Nice To See Old TeamMates We Moveee Love-you gesture

A Rob Holding own goal and Yerry Mina header sealed the win, either side of Nicolas Pepe’s penalty.

 

The Nigerian was rated 6.3 in the 83 minutes he was on the pitch for.

