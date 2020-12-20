Iwobi puts on Impressive Show in Everton win over Arsenal

Alex Iwobi did enough to help Everton on their way to a 2-1 victory over Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Iwobi, who joined Everton from Arsenal last season, is seeing more game time under Carlo Ancelotti albeit with Seamus Coleman recovering from an injury.

The 24 year-old tweeted: +3 Nice To See Old TeamMates We Moveee Love-you gesture

+3🤝

Nice To See Old TeamMates 🤞🏽

We Moveee 🤟🏽🍬 pic.twitter.com/SmW0HMP3j6 — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) December 19, 2020

A Rob Holding own goal and Yerry Mina header sealed the win, either side of Nicolas Pepe’s penalty.

The Nigerian was rated 6.3 in the 83 minutes he was on the pitch for.