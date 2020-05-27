Iwobi names Surprise Manager as Best He has Played Under

Alex Iwobi says Gernot Rohr is the best coach he has worked with and he’s delighted about the news of his contract extension with the Nigeria Football Federation.

Iwobi has played under high profile managers like Arsene Wenger, Marcus Silva, Carlo Ancelotti, Unai Emery and Sunday Oliseh despite making his professional debut in 2015.

Iwobi spoke the Super Eagles social media handle in live Instagram session on Tuesday and the Everton man said it was the Franco-German who have been able to get the best out of him.

“I currently play under Carlo Ancelotti whom I have a lot of respect for, I have respect for Unai Emery and Arsene Wenger too.

“Even Sunday Oliseh gave me the chance to make my national team debut, but I actually really enjoy playing under Gernot Rohr,” said Iwobi.

“I feel like he (Rohr) gave me much freedom to express myself. In this way, I will say Gernot Rohr is the best player I’ve played under.”

“As much as I have been with the likes of Ancelotti, Wenger, and Emery. I really have the best time with Rohr.”

“For me, it is a blessing to hear the news of Rohr’s contract extension. Because I personally felt he brought out the best in me and I enjoyed playing under him.”

“So for him to sign a new deal is a good news.”

Iwobi is one of Rohr’s most trusted soldiers since he took over the Super Eagles in 2016.

Iwobi has scored three international goals under the former Bordeaux boss and has played at the world cup and African cup of Nations.