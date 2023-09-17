Iwobi Makes Winning Debut for Fulham

Alex Iwobi made his Fulham debut and saw action for 28 minutes as Fulham laboured to a hard-fought 1-0 win over newcomers Luton Town in the Premier League.
Iwobi was introduced in the 62nd minute for Harrison Reed just before the team scored what proved to be the match winner.
The midfielder touched the ball 34 times, and completed 26 passes out of 30 passes, completing 87% of his total attempted passes.
He had a decent performance and was able to help Fulham maintain their lead until the referee sounded the final whistle.