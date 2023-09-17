Iwobi Makes Winning Debut for Fulham

By
Joseph Obisesan
Alex Iwobi
Carlos Vinicius celebrates with Willian, Timothy Castagne and Alex Iwobi after scoring his side's goal during the Premier League match against and Luton Town at Craven Cottage. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Alex Iwobi made his Fulham debut and saw action for 28 minutes as Fulham laboured to a hard-fought 1-0 win over newcomers Luton Town in the Premier League.

Iwobi was introduced in the 62nd minute for Harrison Reed just before the team scored what proved to be the match winner.

 

 

The midfielder touched the ball 34 times, and completed 26 passes out of 30 passes, completing 87% of his total attempted passes.

 

He had a decent performance and was able to help Fulham maintain their lead until the referee sounded the final whistle.

 

Fellow new boy and compatriot, Calvin Bassey was also involved in the embers of the game, he was brought on in the 91st minute of the match in a move by Marco Silva to solidify his back line to ensure they get the win over the line.

