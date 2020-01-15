Iwobi Iwobi Breaks Silence on Injury Return Date

Everton summer signing Alex Iwobi has promised to be back from injury that has kept him out of action for since December 2019.

Iwobi was substituted in Everton’s premier league game against Arsenal at the Goodison park and has not return to action since then.

In Midfielder’s absence, the Toffees have won three of their four league games, with their only defeat coming at the Etihad Stadium.

They have also crashed out of the English FA following the 1-0 defeat to City rivals Liverpool at Anfield two weeks ago.

Iwobi shared the message “back soon” on his instagram page.

The Nigerian has made 20 appearances for the Merseyside this season and scored two goals, but is yet to make any appearance under new manager Carlo Ancelotti so far.