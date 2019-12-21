Iwobi injured against Arsenal, gets ovation from Travelling Fans

By
Adebanjo
-
0
67
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Alex Iwobi of Everton walks off injured during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on December 21, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Alex Iwobi has suffered a hamstring injury in Everton’s home game against Arsenal on Saturday in Goodison Park.

Iwobi, 23, who was making his 16th Premier League appearance of the season, was replaced by Cenk Tosun.

 

The midfielder felt some discomfort around his hamstring and was subbed off just 11 minutes into the game.

 

He got an ovation from the travelling fans as he walked off the pitch for further treatment.

The game was likely Duncan Ferguson’s outing as caretaker Manager after the Club announced the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti, just before kick-off.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here