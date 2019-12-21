Iwobi injured against Arsenal, gets ovation from Travelling Fans

Alex Iwobi has suffered a hamstring injury in Everton’s home game against Arsenal on Saturday in Goodison Park.

Iwobi, 23, who was making his 16th Premier League appearance of the season, was replaced by Cenk Tosun.

The midfielder felt some discomfort around his hamstring and was subbed off just 11 minutes into the game.

He got an ovation from the travelling fans as he walked off the pitch for further treatment.

🗣 | DF: “[@MrAncelotti] came into the changing room after the game. He made a lovely speech – everyone is onboard and we’re all looking forward to starting work on Monday.” #EVEARS — Everton (@Everton) December 21, 2019

The game was likely Duncan Ferguson’s outing as caretaker Manager after the Club announced the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti, just before kick-off.