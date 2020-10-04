Iwobi Grabs an Assist in Impressive Show for Everton

Alex Iwobi got an hour of football under his belt on Saturday as Everton steamrolled Brighton on their way to a 4-2 victory at Goodison Park.

It was the most minutes Iwobi had played this season in the League and it only came fortuitously after an injury to Richarlison early in the first half.

He had only previously played 25 minutes in two games combined.

The 24 year-old, on his third appearance of the league season showed he could be an important bench player for Carlo Ancelotti in an unfolding season for the Toffees.

Iwobi grabbed an assist in the second half, James Rodriguez scoring what was the third goal of the afternoon for the home team.

Overall, the Nigerian was quite effective running the left flank. Although he didn’t register a shot in the game, he attempted 4 tackles and made as many successful interceptions.

He impressed in his defensive duties and scored a 7.26 rating by whoscored , for his efforts on the day.