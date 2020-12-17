Iwobi gets an Assist in Everton’s 2-0 win over Leicester City

Alex Iwobi was on parade for Everton in the EPL match against Leicester City at the King power stadium on Wednesday.

Iwobi played the entire duration of the match as Everton recorded a 2-0 win at Leicester City in Wednesday’s Premier League clash.

He set up Richarlison for the game’s first goal in the 21st minute.

The winger’s pass from the right found Richarlison who wasted no time to fire the ball past Kasper Schmeichel in goal for Leicester.

Everton wrapped up the three points in the 72nd minute through Mason Holgate’s scrabble goal finish from the inside the penalty area.

Meanwhile Nigerian duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were involved in the game for Leicester.

Ndidi started the match, while Kelechi Iheanacho who is still searching for his first premier league goal of the season came off the bench in the second half.