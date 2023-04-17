Iwobi falls With Everton In defeat To Fulham

At Goodison Park, Everton were destroyed 3-1 by Fulham, and Alex Iwobi couldn’t to stop it.
The Toffees were hoping bounce back to winning again, and against Fulham, after losing to Manchester United in their previous match.
Unfortunately, Everton’s performance in the game went south. After 22 minutes, Fulham took the lead thanks to a Harrison Reed goal. But 13 minutes later, Dwight McNeil equalized for the Toffees.
Alex Iwobi put in an impressive performance on the day, as he registered two key passes, and made 65 touches, two interceptions, and three dribbles.
Unfortunately, his efforts were not enough to help Everton avoid a 3-1 defeat at the hands of their opponents, thanks to goals from Harry Wilson and Daniel James.
Currently, Everton are 17th in the English Premier League table. However, if Nottingham Forest manage to win their match against Man United, they could find themselves slipping into the relegation zone.