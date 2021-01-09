Iwobi, Everton March on into FA Cup Fourth Round

Alex Iwobi got a little over an hour of football in Everton’s FA Cup 3rd round match against Rotherham on Saturday and the Nigerian showed a flashes as his side would go on to win 2-1, and in additional time.

Iwobi started the game and was involved in Everton’s opening goal, picking out Anthony Gordon who then sends Forward Cenk Tosun on his way for the opener.

The 9th minute strike by the Toffees was all the first half accounted for and it won’t be until the 56th before another goal was recorded.

Although they had showed courage, Rotherham’s goal came against all odds and it stunned the Everton boss into two quick substitutions – he withdrew Gordon and Iwobi for Bernard and Abdoulaye Doucoure respectively.

The game would eventually be decided in extra-time, Doucoure notched a 93rd minute winner to send Everton through to the round of 32.

Draw for the Fourth Round will be held on 11 January 2021.