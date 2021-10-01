Iwobi doubtful for Everton’s game vs Man United, out of World Cup Qualifier

Everton Manager Rafa Benitez has confirmed Alex Iwobi could miss this weekend’s PL fixture against Manchester United and the midfielder has also been withdrawn from Nigeria’s squad for next week’s World Cup qualifiers.
Iwobi will be replaced in Nigeria’s 23-man squad, FC Lorient forward Terem Moffi for the qualifying matches against Central African Republic.
The Super Eagles official media channel announced the news of the Everton man’s replacement.
Meanwhile, in his pre-match presser ahead of the game at Old Trafford, Benitez said the Nigerian playmaker is a doubt for the trip.
“Alex has a little problem and I don’t know if he will be available for tomorrow,” said the Everton Boss.