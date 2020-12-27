Iwobi does it all in Everton win against Struggling Sheffield United

Alex Iwobi was busy on a cold night at Bramall Lane and the young Nigerian attacker filled the stats sheet putting up another good performance an ambitious Everton side.

Iwobi played the entire duration of Sunday’s 1-0 win – his fourth full game in the League this season.

The 24 year-old completed 8 dribbles, attempted 2 tackles, 1 interception, 3 blocks and won 1 aerial duel as captured by whoscored.

Alex Iwobi completed six take-ons vs. Sheffield Utd, at least twice as many as any other player on the pitch. Another tricky display. 🕺 pic.twitter.com/i2I7hV7nCF — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 26, 2020

However he lost possession 7 times during the game – the most by any player, at least two times more.

His attacking drive proved vital for Carlo Ancelotti’s men as it drew markers out, creating space behind the Sheffield United midfielders and allowing his teammates run into attacking areas.

In spite of the number of chances created, the attackers didn’t make it count and overall shooting accuracy in the game was poor – a combined 17 goal attempts but only 5 was on target.

But Everton will finally break the deadlock in the 80th minute through Gyfil Sigurdsson off an assist from Abdoulaye Doucoure.

The victory, their fourth in a row, moved Ancelotti’s men to second on the table.