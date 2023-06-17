Iwobi disappointed Arsenal didn’t Win Premier League

By
Adeoluwa Olaniyi
-
0
103
Alex Iwobi, Everton, Arsenal, Premier League
Alex Iwobi. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Alex Iwobi has revealed that he was rooting for Arsenal when Mikel Arteta’s side were challenging Manchester City for the EPL title.

Iwobi, who’s an Arsenal academy product also played for the senior as a four season veteran, making 100 appearances for the team.

 

 

However, in 2019 he completed a move to Everton, but some sentimental part of him followed the Gunners’ progress at the last campaign.

 

“I will always be Arsenal true and true, I was disappointed that they were not able to achieve winning the league, but they had a great season so I am not going to play it down.

 

“I am proud of what they have done for their team and hopefully next season they can kick on again.”

