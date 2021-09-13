Iwobi comes off the bench late in Everton’s 3-1 win against Burnley

Alex Iwobi was handed a cameo by Everton boss Rafa Benitez when the Toffees hosted Burnley on Monday night football at Goodison Park.
Iwobi came off the bench in the final two minutes of the game with Everton leading 3-1.
Goals from Michael Keane (60′), Andros Townsend (65′) and Demarai Gray (66′) saw them blitz into the lead after Burnley had taken the lead through Ben Mee (53′).
Iwobi had been with Nigeria in the international window, where he featured in the world cup qualifier against Liberia in Lagos.