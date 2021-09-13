Iwobi comes off the bench late in Everton’s 3-1 win against Burnley

By
Editor
-
0
49
Rafael Benitez speaks to Seamus Coleman, Alex Iwobi in the background, during the PL match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park. (Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images)

Alex Iwobi was handed a cameo by Everton boss Rafa Benitez when the Toffees hosted Burnley on Monday night football at Goodison Park.

Iwobi came off the bench in the final two minutes of the game with Everton leading 3-1.
Goals from Michael Keane (60′), Andros Townsend (65′) and Demarai Gray (66′) saw them blitz into the lead after Burnley had taken the lead through Ben Mee (53′).
Iwobi had been with Nigeria in the international window, where he featured in the world cup qualifier against Liberia in Lagos.

 

 

 

Frustrated! Nwakali introduced in the 90th minute in the defeat against CD Lugo

Kelechi Nwakali was introduced in the 90th minute of the Segunda Division match between SD Huesca and CD Lugo on Monday night and his team lost 3-2. Photo credit | IG (nwakali25)

Kelechi Nwakali played barely one minute for Huesca in the dramatic 3-2 defeat to CD Lugo on Monday night at the Estadio Anxo Carro.

Nwakali was introduced off the bench in the 90th minute of the Segunda Division game and the Nigerian cold barely impact the outcome.
The visitors trailed after six minutes, but managed to turn it around before the break, benefiting from Manu Barreiro’s 35th minute own goal before Dani Escriche gave them the lead four minutes later.
However, two late goals in the 83rd and 8th minute swung the game back in favor of the hosts and condemned Ignacio Ambriz’s side to a third straight defeat this season.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here