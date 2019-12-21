Iwobi Believes Arteta will Improve Arsenal

Everton’s summer buy and former Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi has reacted to the appointment of Mikel Arteta as Gunner’s new boss.

Iwobi passed through the Gunners rank before leaving for the Toffees last summer after former boss Unai Emery sanctioned his departure.

However Iwobi laud the appointment of Arteta and added that the former Gunners captain can rescue the Club from their free fall.

“As you know it will be good for them. I’m speaking from my experience with him at the U21,” Iwobi told Premier League Production on Friday evening.

“When he was injured, we trained together because at the time he would come and train with the U21, so for me he helped me a lot.

“He was a player that taught me a lot, to do the basics and express myself so I’m sure that he will be able to share his experience at Arsenal because he has worked with Pep Guardiola.”

“He (Arteta) will let the players do the basic stuff and have them enjoy their game. He’s very firm but at the same time will give the players that freedom to express themselves and it will help the team,” Iwobi concluded.

Iwobi will be aiming to spoil the party for Arteta when he take Gunners wards to the Goodison park for Premier league game.