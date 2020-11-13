Iwobi Apologizes for Super Eagles capitulation in draw against Leone Stars

The Super Eagles have apologized to fans after the disappointing result in the AFCON 2022 first-leg qualify against Sierra Leone at home Benin on Friday.

Nigeria raced into a 4-0 lead 29 minutes into the game but blew the advantage and allowed their opponents back into the game as it ended 4-4 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

It was a game of two halves and the visitors, ranked 120th in the world dominated the closing minutes of the game to deny Nigeria a win that could have have brought the team’s qualification to the tournament within a game.

Super Eagles Attacker Alex Iwobi apologized for the result in his tweet after the game:

Deeply Disappointed , We’ll Work To Put Things Right pic.twitter.com/S2CeymLpzq — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) November 13, 2020

Iwobi scored a brace, but it was his sloppy play that allowed the visitors finally score the leveller to earn a point.

Nigeria still top Group L with 7 points from three matches and will yet again get the chance to extend their lead if Gernot Rohr’s men can avoid a defeat in the second-leg.

The teams will return to action on Tuesday, in Freetown, for their fourth game of the group stage qualifiers.