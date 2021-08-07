Iwobi and Everton swept in horrendous 4-0 defeat to Manchester United

Alex Iwobi was hapless as was Everton teammates in the heavy pre-season defeat to Manchester United on Saturday.

Iwobi played the entire duration of the encounter but the Winger had no answers to the brilliance of the power packed Man United team.

Short of an embarrassment, Everton were played out of the park and bamboozled 4-0 by United at Old Trafford.

New Everton Boss Rafa Benitez watched on as his team went down 3-0 in the first half, the goals were conceded inside the 29 minutes.

Mason Greenwood, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes fired the Red Devils into an unassailable lead, before Diogo Dalot’s late late goal sealed an emphatic win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Man United recorded 16 shot attempted with 7 on target. A contrast from Everton’s 6 attempted shots and only 2 was on target for the entire 90minutes.