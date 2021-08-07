Iwobi and Everton swept in horrendous 4-0 defeat to Manchester United

By
Editor
-
0
49
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Mason Greenwood of Manchester United in action with Alex Iwobi of Everton during the pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on August 07, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Alex Iwobi was hapless as was Everton teammates in the heavy pre-season defeat to Manchester United on Saturday.

Iwobi played the entire duration of the encounter but the Winger had no answers to the brilliance of the power packed Man United team.

 

Short of an embarrassment, Everton were played out of the park and bamboozled 4-0 by United at Old Trafford.

 

New Everton Boss Rafa Benitez watched on as his team went down 3-0 in the first half, the goals were conceded inside the 29 minutes.

 

Mason Greenwood, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes fired the Red Devils into an unassailable lead, before Diogo Dalot’s late late goal sealed an emphatic win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

 

Man United recorded 16 shot attempted with 7 on target. A contrast from Everton’s 6 attempted shots and only 2 was on target for the entire 90minutes.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here