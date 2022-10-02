Iwobi and Aribo made impacts as Everton defeats Southampton

It was a scintillating affair at St. Mary’s Park when Southampton played host to Everton.
Everton won the game 2-1 thanks to a comeback victory and Iwobi hand a hand in his side’s comeback win.
The Nigerians made an impact for both teams, Joe Aribo opened the scoring for Southampton as he coolly drove in a shot into the bottom corner after he was found in the middle of the box.
Everton would not be deterred as they aimed to prove their new found form and almost immediately, Everton responded with a quick-fire double.
Amadou Onana headed down a free-kick in the Box for Conor Coady to latch on for the equalizer.
Meanwhile, Everton fans will be grateful for the new found form of Iwobi, as two minutes after the equalizer the Nigerian sent a dinked cross to Dwight McNeil.
