Iwobi Admits He’s Improving At Everton

Nigerian Everton forward Alex Iwobi has revealed he didn’t buy into idea of joining the Toffees from arsenal last summer.

Iwobi surprised many people when he made the jump from London based Arsenal to the Merseyside outfit in a deal that could rise to €40 million later in future.

The 23-year-old who made his long awaited return from injury in the 3-2 come-back win over Watford at the Vicarage road.

The Nigerian star has now told the Club’s official website that he’s now loving life at the club.

“This is a whole different game for me, the Evertonians here, not just the players but the fans and staff. Everyone wants to give 100 percent,” Iwobi told the club’s official website.

“I am enjoying that side of the game. It has made me a new man in that sense. I wasn’t particularly like that [before coming to Everton] but I have had to buy into it and show more hunger when I am playing and towards the fans. It is good for me.

“Here, I have to focus tactically when we do not have the ball. I have to track back a bit more, carry out more defensive duties. No matter who I play for, I give 100 percent. Everton are making me do that and I am enjoying it.”

Iwobi has played 17 games for Everton this season will hope to get another chance when they Crystal Palace this weekend.

Ogu Reveals Key Skill he Learnt in Super Eagles

Al-Adalah FC of Saudi Arabia’s midfielder cum defender John has praised national team coach Gernot Rohr for helping him developed more understanding in the game.

Ogu who is a midfielder has been used in the defense by his Saudi team and has made the position his own already.

Ogu however revealed on his social media handle that it was Gernot Rohr who gave his first opportunity to play in the defense and he also credited the Franco-German tactician for his development.

For Everyone asking, Yes I play as CB for my team. Thanks to Coach Rohr for giving me the ideas in that position 😁. — John Ogu (@ogujohnugo) February 6, 2020

It could be recalled that Gernot Rohr played Ogu in the defense in when Nigeria took on England in international friendly at Wembley en route to the world cup in Russia