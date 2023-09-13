I’ve Come to Learn! Plumptre Speaks on Saudi Arabia Move

Leicester City Women's CB Ashleigh Plumptre. Photo credit | IG (lcfcwomen)

Nigerian CB, Ashleigh Plumptre has joined Saudi Arabian Women’s Premier League side,.Al Ittihad Women.

Plumptre and Al Ittihad shared the news on X, early hours of Wednesday.

 

“Football for me had always been about connecting with not only more of myself, but with the people that I’m surrounded by; whether that’s like my teammates and staff,” said the CB in her interview with the club.

“And then everything that I’ve done in my career so far has always been about representing something bigger than myself.”

” Yeah, joining Al-Ittihad, I feel as if I’m going to have so many opportunities both on and off the pitch, to be able to learn about football here.

“For me I don’t come here with, like, any expectations, I come here being myself and I hope that I can learn and take so much from the environment; both as a football player, but more importantly as a human being, and I’m already feeling that.”

“I’m just looking forward to getting the journey started with this team and seeing what we can achieve in every aspect.”

The 25 year-old, who will wear the jersey number 22, last featured for WSL side, Leicester City, before her contract ran out at the end of last season.

Ashleigh Plumptre spent three seasons at Leicester City making 62 appearances and won the FA Women’s Championship in 2021.

Meanwhile, she is the second Nigerian International to move to the Peninsula, after Rita Chikwelu joined Al Shabab in August.

