I’ve Come to Learn! Plumptre Speaks on Saudi Arabia Move

Nigerian CB, Ashleigh Plumptre has joined Saudi Arabian Women’s Premier League side,.Al Ittihad Women.
Plumptre and Al Ittihad shared the news on X, early hours of Wednesday.
“Football for me had always been about connecting with not only more of myself, but with the people that I’m surrounded by; whether that’s like my teammates and staff,” said the CB in her interview with the club.
“And then everything that I’ve done in my career so far has always been about representing something bigger than myself.”
” Yeah, joining Al-Ittihad, I feel as if I’m going to have so many opportunities both on and off the pitch, to be able to learn about football here.
“For me I don’t come here with, like, any expectations, I come here being myself and I hope that I can learn and take so much from the environment; both as a football player, but more importantly as a human being, and I’m already feeling that.”
“I’m just looking forward to getting the journey started with this team and seeing what we can achieve in every aspect.”
Grateful to have signed for Al-Ittihad 🐅
Excited to start this journey alongside some incredible human beings.
My journey of stepping into more of myself continues…
It’s more than football 💛 https://t.co/vqB54NGVaC
— Ashleigh Plumptre (@ashplumptre) September 12, 2023