It’s Victory for Rangers vs Pillars or Nothing – Olawoyin

Enugu Rangers forward Ibrahim Olawoyin is confident his team will get the better of Kano Pillars when they clash in a rescheduled NPFL match in Enugu on Wednesday (today).

Rangers are currently entangled in relegation dogfight having picked up just five wins from 16 matches to sit level on points with Jigawa Golden Stars in 17th.

The seven-time NPFL champions suffered their first home defeat to Akwa United in their last league outing on Sunday, after goals from Ndifreke Effiong and Akarandut Orok condemned them to their sixth loss of the campaign.

Speaking to journalists after their training session in Enugu yesterday, the former Abia Warriors attacking midfielder say she and his teammates are not under any pressure adding that victory is non-negotiable against the Masu Gida today.

“This is a rescheduled match that we need to pick the three points and we are ready to do that.”

“We the players are not under any pressure because we already know the fixture from the beginning of the league.”

“Kano Pillars are beatable and the coaches has done their job by putting us through the tactics that can give us a win,” he said.

Kano Pillars are placed 8th on the log with 27 points after 18 matches and will look to build on their last victory against MFM.