It’s time for me to deliver for Watford – Success

Isaac Success is working his way back from injury and focusing on challenging for first team opportunities at Watford.

Success last featured for Watford in the 3-2 home defeat to Everton back in June,before suffering a long-term injury in training just few weeks to the restart of last campaign.

The 24-year-old Nigeria attacker has spent the last six months away from the pitch due to the Achilles injury he suffered.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup winner who last scored for the Hornets in the FA Cup tie at Newcastle in January 2019, spoke to the media on Wednesday ahead of his much anticipated comeback.

Success said the injury was a huge set back to his progress, but he’s ready to make up for the loss time once he return fully to fitness.

“Sometimes I feel disappointed with myself as I’ve got the qualities and everything a forward player will need,” he said.

“I need to do the right things and wait for my chance. I think I’ve got lots to offer the team. It’s been disappointing not getting the chance [over the years] and being injured a couple of times when it was time for me to explode.

“I just need to keep working as there is so much more to come. It’s time for me to deliver for the team and the fans as they have been waiting too long. The wait is now over.”

Success signed for the English Championship outfits back in the summer of 2016 .

His transfer cost a club record signing when he arrived at Watford from Granada in 2016 for £12.5m.