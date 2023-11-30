Gossip It’s Over With Neymar! By Admin - November 30, 2023 0 129 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Neymar Jr. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images) Neymar and his WAG, Bruna Biancardi, have reportedly ended their relationship following claims that the Brazilian star had allegedly solicited adult content from an OnlyFans model. Aline Farias, the model in question, disclosed explicit messages she alleges were from Neymar. Despite the 31 year-old’s assertion that the messages are dated, Bruna took to Instagram to confirm their separation, emphasizing their mutual bond as parents to their daughter, Mavie. Neymar with now ex, Bruna, shared a kiss for the Gram. Photo | Marca The split comes a few weeks after the birth of their child, as Neymar faces controversy over flirtatious exchanges purportedly involving requests for explicit content. Over the last two years, the two have been in an on-and-off relationship, previously separating for a brief period before reconciling earlier this year.